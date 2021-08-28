TV Actor Gaurav Dixit Arrested By NCB After Illegal Drugs Recovered From His House

The Narcotics Control Bureau detained TV star Gaurav Dixit on Friday, August 27, after officials recovered MD and Charas from his home during a raid. The actor was arrested in connection with a drug case, according to ANI. After his name came up during an interrogation of ‘Bigg Boss 7' competitor Ajaz Khan, NCB officers conducted a raid at his home.

Actor Gaurav Dixit held by NCB

"NCB arrested TV actor Gaurav Dixit after MD and Charas was recovered from his residence in a raid. He has been arrested in connection with the interrogation of actor Ajaz Khan: Narcotics Control Bureau," ANI's tweet read.

According to the official, the NCB has been on the watch for Dixit for the past several months after his name came up in the interrogation of actor Ajaz Khan and others in April of this year. Dixit's residence in Andheri's Lokhandwala was searched at the time, and drugs were seized, according to the official.

Why Was Ajaz Khan Arrested?

In March 2021, after landing at the Mumbai airport, the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested Ajaz Khan in connection with an alleged narcotics case. The actor was arrested for questioning after arriving from Jaipur, according to a news agency. The following day, he was arrested.

During an interview with the news agency, NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede revealed that Ajaz's name came up during an interrogation of Shadab Shaikh alias Batata. Shadab is a well-known drug dealer who was recently arrested in a drug-related crime.

Bollywood Drugs Case

While investigating the suspected narcotics aspect in Bollywood, which resulted from Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, the law enforcement agency has arrested a number of drug dealers. As part of NCB's investigation, a number of Bollywood celebrities have been questioned. Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Ali Khan are among those who have been summoned to appear before the narcotics agency.

(with inputs from PTI)

Picture Credit: SShivaaye-Instagram