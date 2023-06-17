Two Men Arrested For Forcibly Converting A Minor Girl At Gunpoint

A case of molesting a minor girl and threatening to convert to Islam by showing her a fake gun has come to light. On the complaint of the girl's mother, a case has been registered against two people in Bhayandar police station under Sections 354, 354 (A), 366 (A), 506 and Sections 8, 12 of the POCSO Act. The police have arrested two men.

The victim is 13 years old and lives in Bhayandar. On June 12, Munawwar Mansoori allegedly took the girl to the terrace of a building at around 8.30 pm and asked her to be ready with a burqa, chain and ring. The girl was reportedly asked to come wearing a veil, but the victim refused. Munawwar then allegedly threatened the victim by showing her a fake pistol and said he would shoot her if she did not wear a burqa and convert to Islam.

When the victim told her mother about the incident, a complaint was registered and the Bhayandar police arrested Munawwar Ansari (20) and Azim Mansoori (18) on charges of molestation. A case has been registered under Sections 354, 354(A) 506 and Sections 8, 12 of the POCSO Act. Both the accused have been arrested and sent to police custody.

The Mira road zone 1 DCP Jayant Bajbole said, "A case of molestation and forcing a minor girl to accept Islam was reported in Bhayandar police station, in which police immediately registered a case under IPC Sections 354 and POCSO and also arrested the two accused in this case. In the investigation, it was revealed that they used a fake weapon and were forcing the girl to convert into Islam. They also molested her. Police has seized the fake weapon and arrested the accused."