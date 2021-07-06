Uncollected Ash From COVID-19 victims utilized To Make park At city Crematorium In Bhopal

The ashes of people who died after getting the Coronavirus illness during the second wave of the pandemic this year are being used to create a garden at a crematorium in Bhopal. The park is being built at the Bhadbhada Vishram Ghat with 21 truckloads of COVID victims' ashes, which were retained at the site since families were unable to collect them due to virus-related limitations proper disposal posed a burden to the management.

According to an office-bearer of the crematorium's management committee, the park will be built on 12,000 square feet of land at the crematorium in commemoration of people who died as a result of the pandemic.

Mamtesh Sharma, the crematorium's management committee secretary said, "Over 6,000 bodies were cremated at Bhadbhada Vishram Ghat with strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocols during a 90-day period from March 15 to June 15. Most of the family members collected the bones but left the ashes due to the coronavirus-induced restrictions. Due to this, 21 truckloads of ashes of the dead were left at the crematorium. It was hard and not environment-friendly to release the ashes into the Narmada river. Doing so could have polluted the river. So, we decided to develop a park with the ashes."

According to Mamtesh Sharma, a land surface has been formed on 12,000 square feet of land in the crematorium utilising the ashes of the dead, dirt, cow manure, wood shavings, and sand, among other things. This garden is being created utilising Japan's "Miyawaki technique," which can handle roughly 3,500-4,000 plants, he said. Mr Sharma estimates that the plants will take 15 to 18 months to mature into trees using this strategy.

According to committee president Arun Choudhary, the decision was made to build a park on the crematorium property to preserve the memories of the dead alive. He said, "We have urged the family members of those who lost their lives due to COVID-19, to participate in the plantation work. The management committee will take care of these plants till they grow into a tree."

The plantation will begin tomorrow, according to Ajay Dubey, the committee's treasurer. He noted, "The plantation activity will continue from July 5 to 7 and the people of the city can make their contribution by planting saplings during this period."

(with inputs from PTI)

Picture Credit: PTI/Unsplash