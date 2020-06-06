UP CM Yogi Inaugurates 28 Sub-stations Of UPPTCL, Aims To Provide 24-hour Power Supply

The Uttar Pradesh Government aims to provide 24-hour electricity in all areas of the State. In a major breakthrough, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday inaugurated 28 sub-stations of UP Power Transmission Corporation Limited (UPPTCL) through video conferencing.

"In the last years, the UP Energy Department has succeeded in strengthening the trust of the common man by promoting a better work culture. Power Corporation has achieved very good success in the state in ensuring power supply amid the lockdown," the CM said.

The power corporation of UP has worked towards distributing electricity to every citizen of the state. The district headquarters will receive power supply for 23 to 24 hours while tehsil headquarters receives 20 to 21 hours of power supply. Moreover, 17 to 18 hours of power is supplied in rural areas and the Bundelkhand regions receive 20 to 21 hours of power supply.

Under Prime Minister Modi’s vision, the State was able to achieve its biggest goal of lighting every single house through UPPTCL, he added.

"Over 1 crore 24 lakh families, who never witnessed what electricity is, after independence...by providing free electricity connection to them, work was also done to light up their homes. Efforts are being taken to be able to supply 24 hours of electricity supply to each house under power for all," said Yogi.

(With inputs from ANI)