Uttar Pradesh: Temples To Reopen For Devotees On June 8 Adhering To Strict MHA Guidelines

As the Centre introduced phase-wise relaxation of the Coronavirus-induced lockdown, temples in Uttar Pradesh are preparing to reopen on June 8. Implementing the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs under ‘Unlock 1.0’, the Uttar Pradesh government said that all religious places, hotels, restaurants, and other hospitality services, and shopping malls will be allowed to operate from June 8.

"According to the guidelines given by the government, the temples will be reopening from June 8. The devotees won't be allowed to touch the idols and they will not get any Prasad," said Pawan Sharma, a priest of Chamunda Mandir in Moradabad.

Devotees welcome Centre's decision

Mahant Anoop from Mata Vaibhav Lakshmi temple, Kanpur, said the temple management has made arrangements for thermal screening and sanitation, and offerings have been prohibited at the temple. The temples will open with some restrictions. Devotees welcome the government's decision of reopening the temple from June 8, Dwarika Tiwari, Secretary of Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur said.

"Given the situation, we will not get prasad, but we are happy that the government has ordered the temples to reopen from June 8," said Pramod Rao, a devotee.

Ahead of religious places of worship opening up on June 8, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), on Thursday, issued SOP for the same. The Ministry has advised persons over 65 years, pregnant women, and children under 10 to stay at home. It added that religious places in containment zones were not allowed to open and must remain shut.

