Uttar Pradesh Dengue Outbreak: Ghaziabad Registers 11 New Cases

As the dengue cases rise in multiple districts of Uttar Pradesh, the district of Ghaziabad has registered 11 new dengue cases on Saturday, September 18. The Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Ghaziabad, Dr. Bhavtosh Shankdhar said while talking to the media,

"The Health Department is conducting door to door surveys and notice is being issued to the houses where mosquito larvae are found for the first time and an official complaint is being lodged if the larvae are found again."

He further said, "The Health Department is in high alert mode. Luckily, no patient is in the serious condition right now. All the cases of Dengue are being treated at the private and Government hospitals." He also said that the entire state health department and other civic bodies to curb the spread of the disease in the city. Currently, the district is using the method of fogging to prevent breeding. Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh earlier ensured the people of the state that the state government is taking all the possible steps to control the outbreak of viral fever in the state.

The outbreak in western Uttar Pradesh

The western half of the state has been heavily affected due to the outbreak of dengue. The district of Firozabad has been the most adversely affected region in the state, followed by Agra. The recent surge has increased the number of patients in Agra’s government and private hospitals.

Firozabad’s nightmare of both dengue and a mysterious respiratory disease is still ongoing as the total tally of children who succumbed to the disease has reached 60, whereas at least 465 children are still admitted to various hospitals across the district. In the district of Agra, at least 35 people have been infected with the disease and in Gorakhpur, there have been a total of six dengue cases.

ICMR Director-General Dr. Balram Bhargava said recently that the D2 strain of dengue was the most dangerous strain and was detected in the districts of Mathura, Agra, and Firozabad. The symptoms can be severe and may even cause haemorrhaging. As per several experts, the dengue virus serotype 2 is the most virulent strain.

(With ANI inputs)