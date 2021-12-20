Uttar Pradesh: Groom Thrashed By Bride’s Family & Guests For Demanding 10 Lakh Extra Dowry

In a surprising incident from Gaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, a groom was assaulted by the bride's family on his wedding day because he allegedly sought additional dowry. A video has gone viral on the internet in which the groom is taken out of the wedding venue and beaten by the bride's family. A woman, who appears to be a member of the groom's family, is seen shielding him from the pounding.

The 42-second video was shared on the microblogging site Twitter, by the Twitter page of Viral Doz, which frequently shared interesting viral videos. The video begins with the groom being shielded by a woman who appears to be a member of his family, while relatives of the bride's family are seen surrounding the groom. They are heard yelling at him and slapping him, while the woman continues to protect him. People are also seen filming videos with their phones as the groom is carried out of the ceremony. The caption of the video read, "In a shocking incident reported from Sahibabad area of Ghaziabad district in Uttar Pradesh, a man, who was said to be groom, was thrashed for allegedly demanding more dowry."

Netizens criticised the groom

The video was shared yesterday on 19th December and as of now, it has received more than 2 thousand 6 hundred views on Twitter and 20 retweets. The video also invited a number of comments from people who were outraged by the groom as he asked for more dowry. One Twitter user wrote, "The bridegroom and his family were not satisfied. Then the bride and her family, including the bridegroom, satisfied his family in a very special way." Another commenter wrote, "A very well reply from Bride's family. Bhukay tujhay or kia chahiye."

Rs 3 lakh in cash were already given

As per the local reports, before the marriage, the groom's family asked for a 10 lakh dowry and threatened to cancel the wedding if their demand was not met, which outraged the bride's family. Rs 3 lakh in cash and a piece of diamond jewellery worth Rs 1 lakh were previously given to the groom.

Image: Twitter/@viralvdoz