Uttarakhand: 'Char Dham Yatra' Continues Amid Snowfall, Says Devasthanam Board

The Char Dham Yatra is continuing in Uttarakhand despite the snowfall, according to the Uttarakhand Devasthanam Management Board. Snow has begun to fall in Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham's upper peaks. The cold has also increased in low-lying areas, including both Uttarkashi district locations. The roads and helipad have been blanketed in snow, and clearance activities are underway near the Kedarnath Shrine.

In Kedarnath, helicopter service has been disrupted, and the helipad is being cleared of snow. In the meantime, the route to Badrinath Shrine is in good condition. Passengers are assisted by help desks run by several authorities in Rishikesh, including the police, medical-health, transport, tourism, municipal corporation, Devasthanam Management Board, medical-health, Devasthanam Board, and Travel Administration Organization.

According to the news agency, ANI, the Devasthanam Management Board, the pilgrim circuit's governing board, is in the process of clearing snow on the approach to the Kedarnath shrine is underway.

Char Dham Yatra continues amid Heavy rains, snowfall in Uttarakhand,

Heavy rains prompted flash floods and landslides across Uttarakhand last week, forcing the state to cancel pilgrimage to the Char Dham. At least 75 people were killed, including several tourists. At least 13 people, including 10 trekkers, are said to have died in the mountains after being trapped by heavy snowfall.

After that, the Uttarakhand authorities advised pilgrims and visitors to the Char Dham to postpone their travels or stay put till the weather improved. Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has asked the district magistrates of Pauri and Rudraprayag to keep him informed about the situation. Continuous rain poured across Uttarakhand and bordering Himachal Pradesh as a result of a rare western disturbance, a rain system that originated in the Mediterranean region, bringing regular life to a virtual halt and causing major damage.

The Char Dham temples, which include Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath, are four pilgrim destinations in Uttarkhand that attract a considerable number of people each year. The pilgrimage to the four temples began on September 18 this year, after the Nainital high court approved the travel of fully vaccinated tourists with negative RT-PCR results for Coronavirus disease.

(with inputs from ANI)

Image: ANI