Uttarakhand Rains: Death Toll Mounts To 72, Rescue Ops Underway As Four Still Missing

The death toll in rain-related incidents in Uttarakhand has climbed to 72 as floods and landslides continue to ravage the hilly state. The state government on Sunday informed that another four people are still missing due to rain-related incidents. According to an official report cited by ANI, 26 people have been confirmed injured due to such incidents between 17 and 19 October.

The landslides caused by the incessant rains have caused houses to collapse, leading to loss of life and property in the state. A total of 224 houses have been damaged in the incidents so far. Several people from other states were reported to be stranded in rain-battered Uttarakhand.

Earlier on Friday, state Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami pledged his salary for the month of October 2021 towards the Uttarakhand Chief Minister`s Relief Fund (CMRF). He even instructed the Chief Secretary and Secretariat Administration Department to take appropriate action to save citizens.

SDRF rescues 60 people, recovers five bodies from Bageshwar

On the other hand, while conducting search and rescue missions in different parts of Uttarakhand's Bageshwar district, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has retrieved a total of 60 persons who were trapped due to floods and landslides triggered by torrential rainfall across the state. The SDRF team has also recovered five dead bodies from the Bageshwar region. According to a statement issued by the SDRF, four persons have already been rescued from the Sunderdhunga Glacier region, while one remains missing.

Since 17 October, the SDRF has launched rescue operations in various rain-affected areas of the state. The hill state has seen flooded roads, houses, landslides, and gushing rivers as a result of the excessive downpour, leaving people trapped in various locations.

Uttarakhand rains situation

The grim situation due to floods and rainfall in the state of Uttarakhand prevails as search operations still continue in several areas. On 19 October, Uttarakhand reported a massive surge in flood-related deaths. More than 50 houses have been destroyed in the floods in Nainital, Almora, Pauri region, Champawat, Udham Singh Nagar and Bageshwar. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had also reached Dehradun, where he took an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas of the state.

(With ANI inputs)

