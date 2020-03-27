Uttarakhand: Groom,'baratis' Spend Night At Police Station For Holding Marriage Procession

A groom, along with seven 'baratis', had to spend the night at Khatima Police Station in Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttarakhand for violating Coronavirus lockdown orders and taking out a marriage procession on Thursday. The police said that the marriage was being held without permission in the area.

"We had received information that a marriage was being conducted without prior approval of the authorities. The area is very sensitive right now as eight people from this region are under quarantine. So, we arrested eight people including the groom," police said.

A case has been registered against the groom and the 'baratis' for breaching Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The police said appropriate actions will be taken against them.

The incident comes as the country is under a 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has claimed 17 lives and infected 724 people as on Friday.

Uttarakhand Police lists guidelines for lockdown protocol

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the 21-day lockdown in the country to arrest the spread of Coronavirus, Uttarakhand Police made late-night announcements to apprise the citizens of the State not to panic as essential commodities will be made available during the lockdown period.

"All the citizens of the state are hereby informed that shops selling essential commodities will be open from 7 am to 10 am every day. People can buy the necessary commodities during that time. Medical stores and hospitals will be open the whole day. Apart from these, any other man stepping out for non-essential items or any unnecessary vehicular movement will be dealt with strict actions against the offenders," the police announced on loudspeakers.

The Uttarakhand Police has also shamed those breaching the lockdown, in the wake of Coronavirus outbreak in the country. In an attempt to discourage people from flouting the lockdown, the state police decided to make people take pictures with pamphlets reading 'I'm enemy of society; I won't stay home' if they are found violating in Karanprayag, Chamoli district.

(With inputs from ANI)