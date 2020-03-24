Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Uttarakhand To Take Strict Action Against Lockdown Violators

As Uttarakhand entered the second day of its lockdown in view of the Coronavirus pandemic, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has warned of strict action against those who venture out without valid reason. CM Rawat on Monday asked officials to strictly enforce the statewide lockdown to check the spread of novel Coronavirus and appealed to people to cooperate.

"Essential shops" will now remain open only from 7 am to 10 am and no vehicle, except emergency services like ambulance, will be allowed on roads after 10 am.

"Today the lockdown will be strictly imposed as per the order of Chief Minister. We will take strict action against the violators of the lockdown. Shops of essential commodities will remain open from 7 am to 10 am. No vehicle will be allowed to run on roads except emergency services after 10 am in the state," said Shekhar Suyal, Circle officer of Dehradun Police.

Sweta Choubey, SP City Dehradun, said that the police is strictly following the lockdown and is taking action against the violators under sections 151 and 188 under the Indian Penal Code. She said strict action is also being taken against rumour mongers. The state government has decided to take over control of all private hospitals with 100 or more beds and reserve 25 per cent of these for COVID-19 patients.



Uttarakhand lockdown

Heavy barricading was done on the streets at a number of points in the city, besides the deployment of police personnel to implement the lockdown, which came into force at 9.00 pm on Sunday. All the shops were closed except the ones dealing in essentials like foodgrains, medicines, fruits, and vegetables. Banks and ATMs remained open. There were fewer people and vehicles on the road.

"The lockdown till March 31 is meant to contain the spread of Coronavirus pandemic. Your health is our priority. Essential services will remain available during the period. Please co-operate and stay at your homes," CM Rawat said in an appeal to people and asked authorities to strictly enforce the lockdown.

