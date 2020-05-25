Former Gujarat CM Vaghela Addresses Peoples COVID-19 Woes On Twitter

With the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee showing no efforts to win over the people of the state in this time of crisis with proactive measures, the former Chief Minister of Gujarat Shankersinh Vaghela seems to be taking things in his hands working for the party.

While Vaghela had not been very active ever since the General Elections of 2019, he seems to be wanting to tap into the anti-incumbency wave resulting from the pandemic. First by writing a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he had pointed out the economic ramifications that the country will face if steps are not taken. Then, with lashing out against prohibition, visiting the Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad, now Vaghela has taken to Twitter and is acting as a messiah for the poor and the downtrodden who seemingly weren't getting help from the authorities.

READ | Gujarat HC Asks Railways To Waive One-way Ticket Charges Of Migrants

Several citizens took to Twitter to ask for help from authorities, get their family member who showed symptoms tested, or even for alerting the authorities to test family members of a patient in their society. One such tweet read, 'My father has been admitted in the hospital, has corona symptoms and breathing problem, but not been given approval for COVID-19 testing. Please approve COVID test'. Another was a tweet of a screenshot from Facebook where a woman named Richa Uttam Singh had expressed a need for help.

READ | Gujarat HC Slams State Govt Over COVID Deaths; Directs It To Develop Facilities Tracker

It read, 'Hello, My father expired on 21st may 2020 due to COVID 19 we have been quarantined by AMC after requesting them and they told they will collect sample next day but no one is coming for testing we are 6 members in the family. We are taking follow up from the last 2 days but they are saying we will inform you about this. My mother's age is 55 having thyroid and other members having a cough and fever. The situation is like Gujarat government do not have value for public health. We are staying in Vastral, Ahmedabad. Can anyone help for us.' To this, Vaghela was swift to respond and asked for personal information on direct message. After a few minutes, he assured that he has spoken to the woman and also to the AMC commissioner and that a doctor will reach them in 30 minutes. Richa also responded to this and thanked Vaghela and a team of AMC had come to collect samples. The social media team of Vaghela also seems active now and is responding to the tweets made for help to civilians.

READ | Suzuki Motor Resumes Production At Gujarat Plant Amid COVID Pandemic

READ | Gujarat COVID-19 Count Crosses 14,000 Mark; 29 More Die