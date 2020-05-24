Gujarat HC Slams State Govt Over COVID Deaths; Directs It To Develop Facilities Tracker

The Gujarat High Court on Saturday came down heavily on the state's healthcare system and lashed out at Health Minister Nitin Patel and Health Secretary for the rise in COVID death cases in the state due to lack of ventilators at the hospital.

Taking Suo Motu cognizance of the matter, the High Court has directed the state to take immediate action regarding the present situation, especially at the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital which has reported 62% of the total coronavirus deaths in Gujarat.

The court, in its interim order, lambasted the health minster and Health Secretary for not visiting the Civil Hospital to take stock of the situation. The court even asked whether the Minister has any clue about the hardships faced by patients and workers. The court further questioned the state government's preparedness to tackle the COVID-19 situation and asked if they were aware about the fact that patients at the Civil Hospital are dying because of lack of ventilators.

It is distressing to know that patients admitted the hospital are dying within 4 to 5 days of treatment, which indicates a complete lack of critical care, the court said.

The High Court directed the state government to set up on a war-footing a computerized control center with real-time information of each facility across the state and make it accessible to everyone, including the public. It should be connected to each facility and each computer as well as to the phones. All government ambulances should be connected to this control center and all complaints and grievances also be directed to it.

The HC further directed the government to appoint its representative at each state hospital for coordination and to remain in direct and constant touch with the control centre. The court categorically stated that the government ensure that no patient was made to run from one hospital to another to beg for admission.

All government hospitals with more than 50 beds and ICUs in Gujarat should be immediately converted into dedicated Covid-19 hospitals, the court said in its order. The state government was also directed to provide high-quality N95 masks, sanitisers, sterile and non-sterile gloves, PPE kits, high-flow oxygen masks, ventilator tubing and fittings to all Covid-19 facilities at its own expense.

Other major directives issued by the Gujarat high court: immediate procurement of test kits to enable the private labs and hospitals to test at government rates and ensuring these hospitals don't demand treatment cost in advance. Disciplinary action against ward boys who left patients unattended and to fix the accountability of senior officials who failed to improve healthcare at the Civil Hospital. Non-performing doctors at the Civil Hospital be immediately transferred to other districts. Railway authorities to waive one-way fare charged from migrant labourers as an alternative, the state governments could bear the expenses. Ensure that all closed private clinics, hospitals, and nursing homes should be immediately reopened to supplement healthcare facilities for non-corona patients. Those released on temporary bail from jails on the recommendation of a high-powered committee continue to remain on bail for further 45 days.

The Gujarat government has been asked to file an exhaustive report with respect to all the directions and suggestions issued by the High Court. The government needs to file this report one day in advance of the next hearing scheduled on May 29.

