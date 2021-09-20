Visakhapatnam Couple Welcomes Twins On The Same Day They Lost Two Children

Visakhapatnam couple T Appala Raju and Bhagyalakshmi's twin daughters were killed on September 15, 2019, two years later on the same day, they are once again blessed with twin daughters. The newborn twins are a blessing in disguise for a couple who had their lives turned upside down in 2019 after their two children drowned in a boat accident in the river Godavari.

Raju and Bhagyalakshmi of Port City have a new lease on life thanks to an unexpected blessing in the form of twin daughters. Bhagyalakshmi said that they are so happy and blessed, and it is all because of God's grace. Her family was plunged into despair on September 15, 2019, when their two daughters died in a boat accident in the Godavari.

Appala Raju’s mother also died in the boat accident

Appala Raju’s mother also died in the disaster while riding in the ill-fated boat with her granddaughters to Lord Rama's shrine in Bhadrachalam, Telangana. The boat was carrying 77 passengers who crashed in the churning waters of the Godavari river near Katchuluru in the Devipatnam subdivision of Andhra Pradesh's Godavari district, killing 51 people.

Last year, Bhagyalakshmi and her husband, who works in a tumbler factory, went to a reproductive clinic in town to start a family, but the COVID-19 pandemic put a stop to their plans. However, luck favoured them this year with the birth of twin girls via IVF on September 15, 2021.

Dr P Sudha Padmasree, a fertility expert who conducted the delivery, recalls that the couple was distraught when they initially sought her approximately a year ago. According to her because the mother had already had a tubectomy, she explained the IVF technique to them and started the therapy. Despite the fact that her due date was set for October 20, she started having labour pains on September 15.

The couple did not expect twins

They did not expect twins, according to Bhagyalakshmi, but it is a true blessing. The case was taken on as a challenge and a priority, according to Dr Sudha Padmasree. She stated that the pair was very supportive. The twins, weighing 1.6 and 1.9 kg respectively, are in good health.

(Inputs from PTI)

Image: Unsplash