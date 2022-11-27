Vizhinjam Port Agitation: Kerala Police Register 9 Cases Against Protesters

Kerala police have registered at least nine cases after Saturday's anti-seaport protests at Vizhinjam here turned violent.

Going against the assurances given to the Kerala High Court, the protesters agitating in front of the under-construction Vizhinjam seaport had on Saturday blocked the trucks carrying construction materials to the site.

The protesters, led by the Latin Catholic church, had on November 22 assured the high court that they would not block any vehicles coming to the Vizhinjam seaport.

During the blockade, a section of locals who are in support of the project came out opposing the protesters leading to a minor scuffle.

"During the protest, there was a minor scuffle too. Now, we have registered nine cases against the protesters and those who oppose the protest at Vizhinjam," a senior police official of the district told PTI.

Police said the case was registered against a few church priests also.

Meanwhile, Fr Eugine Perera said the government was not ready to properly rehabilitate the coastal community.

"The government which is not ready to properly rehabilitate us are not threatening us with police cases. We will not back down. Tomorrow, the government will move against us in the court," Perera told the media.

