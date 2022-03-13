Last Updated:

WATCH: RPF Jawan Saves Man's Life As He Slips While Boarding Moving Train In Mumbai

Railways Protection Force officer Netrapal Singh saved a life of a man as he slipped while attempting to board a train in Wadala, Mumbai. Watch the video here.

Aniket Mishra
RPF

A man's life was saved thanks to the presence of mind and timely action by Netrapal Singh, a Railway Protection Force (RPF) officer. The passenger was trying to board the local train at the Central Railways station Vadala and in the process, he lost his balance and slipped but was luckily saved by the RPF officer. Tweeting about the same, Chief of Public Relations for the Central Railways Shivaji M Sutar appreciated Netrapal Singh and requested the passenger to avoid boarding and de-boarding a moving train. 

RPF jawans rescue over 1,000 kids under ‘Operation Nanhe Farishte’

There have been multiple instances captured on Railway's CCTV camera where RPF officers with their presence of mind and tremendous bravery have saved lives of people, Something similar happened on Vasai Railway station earlier this year when a man collapsed and almost slipped into the gap while attempting to board a moving train at the station. Soon after the man fell, an RPF constable leapt into action to save the man's life.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) also had rescued over 1,000 kids from Railway stations across the country under ‘Operation Nanhe Farishte’ in the month of January. The RPF that is entrusted with providing safety to passengers rescued over 1,045 children who were either abandoned or were found alone at railway stations. Out of all rescued children, 701 were boys and 344 were girls.

As per the RPF, many children are kidnapped from the railway stations every year and are later exploited and trafficked. Presently, Child Help Desks are functional at 132 railway stations across the Indian railways.

The Railway Protection Force Act of 1957 was passed by the Indian Parliament to improve the safety and security of railway properties and passenger areas, following which, a security force was formed under the act. The force is under the control of the Indian Ministry of Railways.

