West Bengal: Two Girls Electrocuted In Khalerpul, Villagers Thrash Father For 'murder'

Two sisters were electrocuted at their house on June 27 in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district. The police said that following the incident, villagers accused the father of murdering his daughters and thrashed him for the same.

'Sisters were playing when it happened...'

The two sisters were eight and six years old who was playing in the courtyard of their house in Khalerpul village in the Raina police station area and later found dead on June 26.

The girls' grandmother said, "The sisters were playing in the courtyard when suddenly they started yelling. I rushed there to find that they were stuck to a live wire".

She added, "I somehow managed to disconnect the power supply".

She further said that there was no one at the house when the incident occurred.

Father accused of murdering his daughters

The police said that the post-mortem report also confirmed that they died of electrocution. The girls' mother has alleged that her husband killed their daughter as she had objected to his affair with another woman. The police said that following the incident when the father returned home, the villagers thrashed him alleging that he murdered his daughters. Also, the police have asked the electricity department to provide a report to find what actually happened to lead to the death of two girls. The police officer said that the father, who was held for investigation, claimed that his wife was trying to frame him for the murder of his daughters. Police have registered a case of domestic violence and murder.

Crime against women in West Bengal continues

On June 14, six people in Paschim Chengmar village in Alipurduar district were arrested for stripping and parading a woman. The police said that the people of the village were not comfortable with the women living in their area as she had left her husband and went to another man. However, her husband accepted her back but villagers protested against this and tortured her.

After the West Bengal polls, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) came to power with a massive victory in the assembly election. After the victory, two women who were allegedly gang-raped during post-poll violence moved to the Supreme Court for justice. The two victims are a minor and one old age woman.

The elderly woman has told the apex court in her plea that some TMC supporters gang-raped her in front of her 6-year-old grandson, whereas the minor said that she was allegedly raped while on her way back from school.

(Image credit: ANI)