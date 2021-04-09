'Yamraj' Creates Awareness Among People About COVID-19, Shares An Interesting Message

A local artist in Moradabad on Friday morning dressed as Yamraj to create awareness among people about the COVID-19 pandemic, urging them to wear a mask and observe social distancing. He was seen holding a Trumpet-shaped piece with message that read, "Dharti vasio, humara workload mat badhao, mask lagao aur distancing rakho (People of the World, don't increase our workload, wear a mask and maintain distancing)."

The man was wearing a black and gold traditional dress, jewelry, a big headgear, and a huge Gada, just like the original Yamraj, the God of death in Hinduism.

The Man was quoted by ANI saying, "We are trying to raise awareness among the people as Covid cases are increasing rapidly. Wearing a mask and maintaining physical distancing is very important."

COVID-19 Cases In UP

Uttar Pradesh reported 39 more COVID-19 fatalities on Thursday pushing the toll to 9,003, while 8,490 new cases took the infection tally to 6,54,404, a senior official said. "The state has reported 8,490 new cases of coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. While the death toll reached 9,003, the number of active cases is 39,338. The number of patients treated and discharged is now 6,06,063," Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters. Among 39,338 active cases, 22,904 are in home isolation, 770 are in private hospitals and the rest are undergoing treatment at government hospitals free of cost, he said. Among the fresh cases, 50 percent cases are from four districts -- Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi, and Kanpur, he said He said the state has so far tested over 3.61 crore samples for COVID-19, including over 2 lakh on Wednesday.

COVID-19 Cases In India

India reported 1,31,968 new COVID-19 cases, 61,899 discharges, and 780 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry.