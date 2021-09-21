Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu's Close Encounter With Giant Cobra In Tamil Nadu; See Viral Post

The sight of a snake sends chills in the spine for many, and dealing with this reptile is not easy, even for snake catchers and rescuers. The internet is full of many spine-chilling videos of different types of snakes. The people often run to a safe place upon spotting venomous snakes. Meanwhile, a post is going viral on social media in which business tycoon Sridhar Vembu is seen holding a 12-foot-long kind cobra along with forest rangers. He took to Twitter to post photos of the snake that visited him recently. "A rare 12 feet long King Cobra paid us a visit. Our awesome local forest rangers arrived and caught it for release in the nearby hills. Here is the brave me attempting to touch it. A very auspicious day! [sic]," read the caption of the post. The CEO and founder of Zoho Corporation had moved to Mathalamparai, a village in southern Tamil Nadu, late in 2019, just before the COVID-19 pandemic broke out.

Needles to say, the post is doing rounds on social media since it was shared on Tuesday. As of now, it has garnered more than 6,3000 likes and over 600 retweets. Besides, it has also gathered several comments from people. Reacting to the post, one of the users wrote, "Super, Didn't know Pothigai hills also had King cobras. I thought they were there only in the Karnataka and Maharashtra ranges of western ghats [sic]." "Who was the brave one who clicked the pic of the full cobra? [sic]," asked a user. "Oh my god! it looks magnificent! I wish I get to see such creations of God, sometime in the future! [sic]," expressed a third. "Imagine that the cobra turns on you and tells you that you didn't pay to touch it, your current plan includes only watching. If u want more pay more [sic]," read a hilarious comment.

Man had a narrow escape from King cobra

Recently, a video went viral where a man was seen catching a snake and narrowly escaping an attack by the king cobra. The short video clip showed a man trying to rescue a snake from a bathroom in Tamil Nadu. The video was shared by the Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan on his Twitter handle. "How not to rescue a snake. Especially if it’s a king cobra," read the caption of the shared video.

