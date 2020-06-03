Aid Of Rs 53,248 Given To 42 Crore People Under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package: Govt

The Union Ministry of Finance on Wednesday revealed that over 42 crore poor people had already received financial assistance under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package announced by the Ministry amid COVID. While announcing relief measures earlier last month, Finance Minister declared a ₹1.70 Lakh Crore relief package under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana for the poor. Under the package, financial assistance of Rs 53,248 crore has already been distributed to the needy to date.

"As part of the Rs 1.70 lakh crore Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package, the Government announced free food grains and cash payment to women and poor senior citizens and farmers. The swift implementation of the package is being continuously monitored by central and state governments. Around 42 crore poor people received financial assistance of Rs 53,248 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP)," read an official release by the Union Ministry of Finance.

The ministry stated that a total of Rs 2,814.5 crore had been disbursed to about 2.81 crore old age persons, widows and disabled persons in two instalments and Rs.10,315 crore had been credited to 20.62crore (100%) women Jan Dhan account holders with the second instalment.

Foodgrains distribution to needy amid COVID

The release added that so far about 101 Lakh MT of food grains had been lifted by 36 States/UTs and had been distributed, covering 73.86 crore beneficiaries in April, 32.92 LMT of food grains had been distributed, covering 65.85 crore beneficiaries in May and 3.58 lakh metric tonnes of foodgrains had been distributed to 7.16 crore beneficiaries till June.

"Total 9.25 crore PMUY cylinders have been booked under this scheme so far and 8.58 crore PMUY free cylinders are already delivered to beneficiaries. 16.1 Lakh members of EPFO have taken benefit of online withdrawal of non-refundable advance from EPFO account amounting to Rs 4,725 crores," read the release.

Along with this, Rs 28,729 crore had been released to states to liquidate pending dues of both wage and material. "24% EPF contribution transferred to 59.23 Lakh employees account amounting to 895.09crore," said the Ministry of Finance.

(With ANI Inputs)

