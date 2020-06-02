PM Modi Dials US President Donald Trump; COVID-19 Pandemic, G-7 & Other Issues Discussed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, spoke with President of the United States Donald Trump. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi stated that the leaders discussed the COVID-19 pandemic, plans for the US Presidency of G-7 and other issues as well.

"The richness and depth of India-US consultations will remain an important pillar of the post-COVID global architecture," PM Modi tweeted. The Prime Minister has continuously dialled his foreign counterparts ensuring mutual cooperation in the battle against COVID-19.

PM addresses CII annual session

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Confederation of Indian Industry's (CII) Annual Session 2020 on "Getting Growth Back" and stated that India is ready to take a giant leap in the direction of new growth-oriented future because of the bold decisions taken by his government.

The Prime Minister added that with these decisions, India has made many sectors "future-ready" He said that for his government, reforms were not any "random" or "scattered" decisions but were a part of a systematic, integrated, planned, interconnected and futuristic process.

'We will get our growth back'

PM Modi further said, "re-strengthening the economy against Corona is one of our highest priorities. For this, the government has taken immediate decisions. We have also taken decisions which will help the country in the long run."

He said that India has put behind the coronavirus-led lockdown and entered the 'Phase 1 Unlock' in a bid to stabilise economic growth. "India will definitely get its growth back. I trust India's capability and crisis management. I also trust India's talent, technology, innovation and intellect. I have full faith farmers, SMEs, entrepreneurs and industry leaders. That's why I am saying yes, we will get our growth back," the Prime Minister said.

