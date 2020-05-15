'2nd Tranche Of Relief Package Reiterates Govt's Concern For Poor': K'taka CM Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday said the second trance of the economic package by the Centre would immensely benefit the migrant workers, street vendors, small farmers and oppressed communities. "The second tranche of the Rs 20 lakh crore package reiterates the concern of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the poor and his aspiration for inclusive growth," Yediyurappa said in a statement in Bengaluru.

'...will give the poor a secure feeling'

Yediyurappa also praised PM Modi and FM Sitharaman for fixing uniform minimum wages to benefit thousands of migrant workers in the state. "Other benefits to the deserving and needy are free ration for two months and fixation of house rent, which will give the poor a secure feeling," Yediyurappa said in a statement in Kannada.

He said interest reduction for Mudra SHISHU loan and a loan facility of up to Rs 10,000 for street vendors would give a new lease of life to their family members. "Home loan subsidy for the middle and lower-middle-class will help their dreams come true," asserted Yediyurappa.

On Thursday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a slew of measures beneficial to the migrant workers, street vendors and small farmers across the country under the "Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Economic revival package".

The Centre on Thursday announced a Rs 3.16 lakh crore package of free foodgrains for migrant workers, concessional credit to farmers and working capital loan for street vendors as part of the second tranche of the fiscal stimulus to heal an economy hit by the COVID-led lockdown.

READ | Palghar lynching case lawyer dies in car accident; BJP & VHP renew demand for CBI probe

READ | Free grains for 2 months; One Nation, One Ration Card: FM's relief package for migrants

Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman today announced short term and long-term measures for supporting the poor, including migrants, farmers, tiny businesses and street vendors.

Read More➡️ https://t.co/3Yzv4e3fN6#AatmaNirbharBharatPackage#IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/V5sJAQqce3 — Ministry of Finance 🇮🇳 #StayHome #StaySafe (@FinMinIndia) May 14, 2020

At a news conference, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said eight crore migrant workers will get five kgs of grains and one kg of pulses free for two months, while 50 lakh street vendors rendered jobless by the lockdown would be given a working capital loan of Rs 10,000 each. As many as 2.5 crore farmers will be provided Rs 2 lakh crore of concessional credit through Kisan Credit Cards.

READ | Rs.5000 cr credit facility for street vendors; interest benefit for MUDRA loanees: FM

READ | Piyush Goyal slams Mamata over delay in allowing Shramik trains, says '105 needed daily'

(With agency inputs)