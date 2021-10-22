CCEA Approves Setting Up 'three-tier System' To Monitor PM GatiShakti National Master Plan

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) approved the setting up of the three-tier system to monitor PM GatiShakti National Master Plan on Thursday, which includes developing an institutional framework for multimodal connectivity rollout. PM GatiShakti will gain momentum with the approval of the new three-tier system, resulting in a holistic and integrated infrastructure development planning framework for the country.

PM GatiShakti presented a framework for implementation that included the formation of an EGOS (Empowered Group of Secretaries), an NPG (Network Planning Group), and a technical Support Unit (TSU) with the necessary technical expertise, the press release issued by the government said.



As per the cabinet, EGOS would assess and monitor infrastructure project implementation and it would be led by the Union Cabinet Secretary. The EGOS will comprise secretaries from 18 ministries as members, as well as the head of the Logistic Division as convenor.

The EGOS also has the authority to establish a framework and set standards for any later revisions to the NMP. It would define the technique and final framework for coordinating diverse activities, as well as ensuring that multiple infrastructure development efforts are integrated into a single digital platform.

The Union Cabinet will be responsible for the establishment of the TSU, the statement said. TSU would include domain specialists from several infrastructure sectors such as aviation, maritime, public transportation, rail, ports, and roads and highways.

Apart from this, the Subject Matter Experts (SMEs) in areas such as urban and transportation planning, structures (roads, bridges, and buildings), power, pipeline, GIS, ICT, finance/market PPP, logistics, and data analytics would be a part of the TSU, the statement released by government said.

PM Gatishakti National Master Plan

Last week on October 13, the PM GatiShakti initiative was launched to expedite infrastructure projects. Its goal was to break down departmental barriers and bring in more holistic and integrated project planning and execution to address difficulties like multi-modal connectivity and last-mile connection. It would not only save logistic costs, but would also result in significant economic benefits for consumers, farmers, and other stakeholders.

