Centre Re-nominates Tata Sons' Chandrasekaran To RBI Central Board For Two Years

The Central Government nominated Tata Sons' Natarajan Chandrasekaran as a part-time non-official director on the Reserve Bank of India's central board on Sunday. Chandrasekaran, who was the Chief Operating Officer of the Tata Consultancy Services earlier and now the Chairman of Tata Sons, has been appointed as the official director for the period of two years beyond March 3, 2020, or until further orders.

The government had first nominated Chandrasekaran, Chairman of the Board of Tata Sons since January 2017, as Director on the central board of directors of the RBI for a period of four years with effect from March 4, 2016, or until further orders.

READ | SC Asks RBI, Finance Ministry To Convene Meeting Over EMI Interests During Moratorium

The RBI’s central board currently has 15 directors, including the Governor and three Deputy Governors. India's apex bank's board comprises of official and non-official directors. The official directors include the Governor and up to four Deputy Governors, while the non-official directors can comprise of up to ten directors from various fields and two government officials and one director from each of four local boards of the RBI.

Along with N Chandrasekaran, the Central Board Directors include Dr Ashok Gulati, Manish Sabharwal, Dilip Shanghvi, Prasanna Mohanty, Satish Kashinath Marathe, Sachin Chaturvedi, Revathy Iyer, Swaminathan Gurumurthy, Debasish Panda and Tarun Bajaj.

READ | Google Pay Not A Payment System Operator: RBI To Delhi High Court

READ | RBI Extends Moratorium On PMC Bank Till December 22; Withdrawal Limit Capped At Rs 1 Lakh