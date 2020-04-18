Punjab's Economy Gets Much-needed Shot In The Arm With Rs 26,000-crore Drive

To ensure hassle-free production of food grains amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Centre has given an order of Rs 26,000 crore to the Punjab Government for the production of 135 lakh metric tonnes of wheat. The Centre has already transferred an amount of Rs 23,000 crore to the state and will send the rest of the Rs 3,000 crore at a later stage. This not only provides a huge boost to the Punjab economy which has been facing a slump but also ensures food grain security during the times of a nationwide lockdown.

The Punjab Government has doubled its mandis from 1800 to almost 4000 to fulfill the order over a period of 45 days. The Punjab Mandi Board has also issued 2.85 lakh passes to farmers to ensure hassle-free procurement of wheat.

Punjab Additional Chief Secretary (Development) Viswajeet Khanna revealed that a total of 3,691 mandis had been set up in the state to prevent gathering and congestion. To ensure prompt procurement of crop in these mandis, 2,84,285 passes have been given to farmers through arhatiyas (commission agents) so as to enable them to sell their produce, he added.

On Friday, Punjab Government revealed that one lakh metric tonnes of wheat and rice had been dispatched from Punjab to different states through 40 special trains. This was confirmed by State Food Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu. The minister said a total 78,000 MT of rice and 22,000 MT of wheat was dispatched in a single day. Ashu said it was also ensured that labourers maintain social distancing in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

(With Agency Inputs)

