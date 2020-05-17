Centre Unveils 7-step Final Economic Tranche; MGNREGA & Education Boosted, New PSU Policy

Quick links:
In the fifth and the last tranche of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat package, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced 7 steps namely for MNREGA, health and education, for states, and for easing of business. She started by quoting PM Modi from his speech on Tuesday - "As a nation today we stand at a very crucial juncture, such a big disaster is a signal for India and it has brought a message and an opportunity," PM had said. The Finance Minister said that her announcements of the day are in the same line. It will help to build Aatmanirbhar Bharat, she said.
7 measures today:— PIB in Maharashtra ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ #MaskYourself ðŸ˜· (@PIBMumbai) May 17, 2020
1 MNREGA
2 Health - rural and urban, including education
3 Businesses and #COVID19
4 Decriminalization of #CompaniesAct
5 #EaseOfDoingBusiness
6 Public Sector Enterprises
7 State governments & related resources
In an attempt to kickstart the economy, the Modi government has also announced a slew of measures under the Atmanirbhar Bharat scheme which will benefit migrants, working class, farmers, MSMEs, etc.
In the first tranche of economic relief, the FM announced reforms that involved 3 lakh crore collateral-free automatic loans for businesses, Rs. 50,000 crore equity infusion through MSME Fund, redefining 'MSME', disallowing global tenders upto Rs 200 crores, Rs.30,000 crore liquidity facility for NBFCs/HFCs/MFIs, Rs.90,000 crore liquidity injection for DISCOMs among a few.
In the second tranche, nine measures were announced to aid migrant workers, street vendors, small farmers, self-employed people. Among them were free food grains, nationalized ration card, affordable rental housing for urban poor, etc.
In its third tranche, 11 measures were announced - of which 8 of them focused on strengthening infrastructure, capacities, and building better logistics in agriculture, fisheries, and animal husbandry, while the rest three pertained to governance and administrative reforms.
In the fourth tranche, Centre announced structural reforms in eight sectors namely - Coal, defence production, minerals, civil aviation (Airports, Airspace Mgmt & MRO), power distribution in UTs, Space and atomic energy. The steps include Commercial mining in the coal sector, Seamless exploration-cum-mining-cum-production regime in the mineral sector, Corporatisation not privatisation of Ordnance Factory Board, overhauling of Airspace management, making India an MRO hub and auctioning of airports, privatisation of Power distribution in Union territories, Rs. 8000 crores to revamp Social infrastructure, Private participation boost in Space exploration and several reforms in the atomic sector.
