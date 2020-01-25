'Davos Visit Fruitful, 40 Intl Companies Interested To Invest In K'taka', Says Yediyurappa

The Chief Minister of Karnataka, BS Yediyurappa, while addressing a press conference on Saturday said that his visit to the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos was a success. He stated that nearly 40 international companies are interested in investing in the state. The CM added that the UAE has also shown interest in the state.

BS Yediyurappa on his visit to Davos

While addressing a press conference and talking about his visit to Davos to attend the World Economic Forum, the Chief Minister of Karnataka said, “The visit proved to be a fruitful one. Over 40 international companies are interested in investing in Karnataka. The UAE also showed interest in Karnataka.”

The WEF's 'Strategic Outlook: India' session was addressed by the Union Minister of Commerce, Piyush Goyal on Thursday, January 23 in Davos. Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa attended this event. The Chief Minister said the states have to gear up for high economic activities to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of USD five trillion economy a reality.

Yediyurappa's invites investors in Karnataka

BS Yediyurappa-led government of Karnataka invited the global business leaders to the 'Invest Karnataka 2020' Summit in Bengaluru in November. The chief minister, who was in Davos, announced the dates for the summit, November 3-5, at an event in this Swiss ski resort town. A team of senior officials of the state government also showcased various steps taken to make Karnataka a better place to do business and invited global companies to come to the state.

Piyush Goyal bats for Karnataka

Union Minister Piyush Goyal also asked the global companies who are participating in the WEF 2020 to invest in Karnataka and said the Yediyurappa government was working with a single mission of taking the state to greater heights. “You (investors) spread your tentacles to all parts of India, especially Karnataka, which has a robust and congenial industrial atmosphere," he said.

(With ANI Inputs)

