Finance Ministry Asks For Ideas For Union Budget 2021-22 Via MyGov Platform

With months to go for the annual budget 2021-22, the Union Finance Ministry on Friday launched a micro-site on the MyGov platform, open to all citizens to submit their ideas for the next budget. As per the Ministry, the submissions on the portal, which would be allowed between November 15-30, will be further examined by the concerned ministries and departments of the government. Further clarification from the citizens might also be sought, in case the Ministry takes up the idea offered by him.

"The submissions will be further examined by the concerned ministries/departments of Government of India. If required, individuals may be contacted on the email/mobile no. provided at the time of registration to seek clarification on their submissions. The portal will remain open until November 30, 2020," it said.

Pre-budget consultations to be held online?

The Finance Ministry has throughout the years held pre-budget consultations in North Block with industry/commerce associations, trade bodies, and experts to seek ideas for the annual budget. However, this year, the Coronavirus pandemic has led to restrictions in holding physical consultations. Owing to the health crisis, the Finance Ministry has decided to hold pre-budget consultations in a different format. "It has accordingly been decided to create a dedicated email to receive suggestions from various Institutions/Experts. A specific communication to this effect will be sent shortly," read an official release of the Ministry.

It has also been decided to make the annual budget 2021-22 consultations more participatory and democratic, with close involvement of the citizens of India. "The general public in their individual capacity needs to register on MyGov to submit their ideas for budget 2021-22," the Ministry said.

(With Agency Inputs; Image credits- PTI)