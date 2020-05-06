Finance Ministry Extends Annual Filing Of GST Till September 30 Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

In a major relief to businesses, the Centre on Wednesday, announced that the date of filing of GST returns for FY 2018-19 has been extended till September 30. The Ministry has also notified extending the validity of the e-way bill, expiring between March 20-April15, till May 31. This move was taken by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) on the late evening on Tuesday.

Here are the five changes in GST filing: