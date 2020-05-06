Finance Ministry Extends Annual Filing Of GST Till September 30 Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

In a major relief to businesses, the Centre on Wednesday, announced that the date of filing of GST returns for FY 2018-19 has been extended till September 30. The Ministry has also notified extending the validity of the e-way bill, expiring between March 20-April15, till May 31. This move was taken by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) on the late evening on Tuesday.
Here are the five changes in GST filing:
- The Board has permitted assesses to file annual return for fiscal year 2018-19 by September 30 as against earlier date of June 30.
- The Board has extended the validity of the government's e-Way bills for inter-State as well as intra-State trade which were generated on or before March 24 and expiring between March 20- April 15, has been extended to May 31
- The Board has allowed the e-filing of monthly return (GSTR3B) during the period from the April 21- June 30, 2020.