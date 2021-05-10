Finance Ministry Junks 'factually Incorrect' Claim On Centre-state Vaccine Grant Disparity

Stopping attempts to create a Centre-state divide amid the lethal second COVID-19 wave, the Ministry of Finance on Monday, debunked a report suggesting that the Union Government had washed its hands off incurring an expenditure of COVID-19 vaccination drive. Consequently, the Ministry of Finance pulled up a digital media outlet, rebutting its report over the allocation of funds to propel the COVID-19 immunization drive. At a time when the Centre and states appear to be working in tandem at least at a bureaucratic level, with regular meetings and consultations which have also included the Prime Minister calling various CMs, attempts to make it seem otherwise have also been witnessed.

The Ministry of Finance on Monday asserted that the COVID-19 vaccines have been procured and paid for by the Centre through the Demand for Grants, titled 'Transfer to States' which holds an amount of Rs 35,000 crore. Citing administrative advantages of the mentioned Demand for Grants, the Ministry of Finance pointed out that the expenditure on vaccines is 'one-off' outside the normal Centrally Sponsored Schemes of Health Ministry. The Ministry added that the grant is also exempted from quarterly expenditure control restrictions which are applicable to other demands, thereby ensuring that there is no hindrance in the vaccination drive.

"The amount provided under this head for vaccinations is actually operated by the Ministry of Health. Vaccines are passed on to the States as grants in kind and the actual administration of vaccines is being done by States. Further, there is enough administrative flexibility to change the nature of the Scheme between grants in kind and other forms of grants. Therefore, as pointed out in the report itself, for ensuring adequate availability of funding for vaccination, the budget classification does not really matter," the Finance Ministry said on Monday in a statement.

Over the past few weeks, amid the involvement of courts and with key meetings being held on a daily basis to ensure resources are provided where they are required, there has been the odd disagreement with regards to the quantum of assistance required, such as in the case of Delhi and also in the case of Karnataka. However, there have also been cases where different efforts to subdue the Coronavirus have been appreciated across political lines, such as in the case of Mumbai and Maharashtra, whose success has been openly commended.

17,01,76,603 COVID jabs administered

India's COVID-19 vaccination drive, marred with shortage, continues effectively as the numbers of total inoculations has touched 17,01,76,603. While the Centre has imposed a restriction on the export of jabs to fulfil the in-house demand, huge hue and cry has been created - mainly by the Opposition - over the scarcity of jabs. Countering the claims, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday that over 72 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with states and union territories, while over 46 lakh doses will be received by them within the next three days. More than 72 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with states and union territories, while over 46 lakh doses will be received by them within the next three days. In a bid to ramp up the vaccine procurement, the Centre had also decentralised the process allowing States to directly place orders with manufacturers.