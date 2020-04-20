FM Sitharaman To Discuss States’ Financial Issues With FMs; Assures Centre's Help

In the thick of Coronavirus, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will soon discuss the states' financial affairs with their Finance Ministers through video link, Assam's Finance and Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday. Sarma was addressing the media after launching 'Assam Cares' app to provide financial aid to thousands of Assamese stranded in various states due to lockdown.

Sarma apprised about his discussion with FM Sitharama and stated that the latter assured all possible help from the Centre to states in this time of crisis. He said through phones and online platforms, over 4.25 lakh Assamese stranded in other states had been contacted. He said over 68,000 Assamese were stuck in Karnataka, 36,000 in Tamil Nadu, 34,000 in Kerala, 21,000 in Maharashtra and the rest in other states.

Assam Provides Financial Aid

On Monday, the government of Assam credited Rs 2000 into the bank accounts of 86,000 people of the state who are stranded in various parts of the country owing to the lockdown. Earlier, the state government issued a helpline number for the people, to connect with the state government. Around 4,29,851 people called the helpline number to get themselves registered, from which 2,28,126 filled the forms through a link provided by the state government. After intense verification, 99758 people were found eligible for the financial assistance of which, 86000 beneficiaries received the aid on Monday.

FM Sitharaman discusses Global Economy Amid Pandemic

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday, April 15 participated in the virtual session of the second G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meeting host by Saudi Arabia. According to reports, the ministers discussed the global economic outlook amid the coronavirus crisis.

According to a release from the Ministry of Finance, Sitharaman focused upon the role of Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors in safeguarding the lives and livelihood of people while maintaining macro-economic stability in a sustainable manner.

Along with it, the Union minister shared the measures taken by India to provide the "vulnerable sections" with timely assistance. Further, Sitharaman also stated that the monetary policy measures undertaken by the Government of India, Reserve Bank of India and other regulators have helped de-freeze the market and regularize the credit flows.

(With Inputs from Agencies)