In PM Modi's Council Of Ministers Meet, Budget 2022, Agricultural Sector Reforms Discussed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired a meeting with his Council of Ministers where a key deliberation was held on the Budget 2022, sources revealed. Republic TV has accessed exclusive details of the PM's council of ministers meeting where the budget to fulfil all remaining promises before the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections was discussed, with a special focus on the Agriculture sector.

During the meeting, PM Modi emphasized that the work for India's century of Independence in 2047 should begin now, sources reported. Whosoever hoists the flag from the red fort in 2047, every Indian should feel proud of the journey, he asserted.

PM Modi also spoke about how President Ram Nath Kovind's address to the parliament will emphasize India's achievements for 75 years. The President’s budget session addressed to parliament, was discussed in detail by the Ministers.

The Budget should keep in mind all remaining promises before 2024, PM reportedly told his Ministers adding that the accent should be on agriculture in the budget. Presentations on ethanol, organic farming, cow progeny-related issues were also presented in the council meeting that lasted over 7 hours.

Finance Minister chairs pre-budget meeting

On Thursday afternoon, a pre-budget consultation meeting was also chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman along with finance ministers of states and union territories (UTs) for the upcoming Union Budget 2022-23. The meeting, held at Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan was attended by several chief ministers who hold finance portfolios in their respective states. Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir Manoj Sinha were some of the leaders who attended the meeting.

Along with FM Sitharaman, MoS Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, Finance Secretary Dr TV Somanathan, DEA Secretary Shri Ajay Seth and DFS Secretary Debasish Panda were also present at the meeting, besides other senior officials of the Finance Ministry.

The Budget 2022-23 is likely to be presented on February 1 during the first half of Parliament's Budget session which annually commences in the last week of January. The 2022 Budget will be the fourth Union Budget of the Modi 2.0 government and FM Sitharaman. It would come against the backdrop of the gradual recovery of the Indian economy in the aftermath of the 2-year-long COVID-19 pandemic.

Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman chairs the Pre-Budget meeting for upcoming #UnionBudget 2022-23 with Finance Ministers of all States and Union Territories (with legislature) today in Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/JQbCbQEukO — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) December 30, 2021

(With agency inputs; Image: ANI/Representative)