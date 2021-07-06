Income Tax Portal Glitch: MoS Finance Flags Concerns To Infosys To Address Shortcomings

After the Income Tax portal experienced some glitches last week, Minister of State for finance, Anurag Thakur assured that the Centre had already flagged the concerns with Infosys officials and advised the company to address all shortcomings.

"A few days ago, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held a meeting with the Infosys officials where she asked them to fix all the glitches in the new I-T portal as soon as possible. Income tax officials are in regular touch with the Infosys team to work on all shortcomings. Daily, at least for two hours, Income Tax officials will sit with Infosys team and work on the issues," said Thakur.

Union Finance Minister(UFM) approaches Infosys

Nirmala Sitharaman took to social media to flag the concerns to Infosys and its chairman Nandan Nilekani. The much-awaited e-filling portal was inaugurated on June 7th but soon tweets from the users started flooding into the Twitter handle of the Finance minister concerning the unreachability of the website.



The much awaited e-filing portal 2.0 was launched last night 20:45hrs.



I see in my TL grievances and glitches.



Hope @Infosys & @NandanNilekani will not let down our taxpayers in the quality of service being provided.



Ease in compliance for the taxpayer should be our priority. https://t.co/iRtyKaURLc — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) June 8, 2021



Meanwhile, on June 22, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman flagged concerns in the new Income-Tax portal in a meeting with Infosys officials and urged them to address these issues. Sitharaman exhorted Infosys(service provider) to work on the tax portal to make it "more humane and user-friendly".

Opposition's take on the issue

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor had slammed the Centre over the reported glitches in the new Income Tax portal and said that even after spending Rs 4200 crore, the government 'failed' to attain the objective and 'created a mess' instead. Taking to Twitter, the Thiruvananthapuram MP said that Chartered Accountants in All India Professionals Congress (AIPC) informed him that the change of Income Tax Portal has been "disastrous", with glitches including "longer-than-usual log-in times".

While Infosys did not comment on this, Nilekani addressed the issue on her Twitter handle and assured full support to the government in getting the portal up and working so that the new system could be utilised by the taxpayers in a seamless manner.

Although another reason for the site to crash is being considered because of the possible heavy traffic on their website on that particular day.

