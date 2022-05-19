LPG Price Hiked Again Second Time In A Month, Domestic Cylinder Rates Eclipse Rs 1000 Mark

In a key development, the price of 14.2 kg Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders has been increased by Rs, 3.5 with effect from today, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

With the latest revision, domestic LPG cylinders will retail at Rs. 1003 per cylinder today. Earlier this month, the price of commercial LPG cylinders had been increased by Rs. 50

On 7 May, the price of Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders was increased to Rs 999.50 in Delhi. On May 1, the price of a 19-kilograms commercial LPG cylinder was increased by Rs 102.50, to Rs 2355.50.

Meanwhile, an LPG cylinder will cost around Rs. 1029 in Kolkata and Rs. 1018.5 in Chennai. Since April 2021, prices of LPG cylinders have risen by over Rs 190 per cylinder.

Following the firming of worldwide energy pricing, this is the second raise in May. With the recent increase in the price of a 14.2kg cooking gas cylinder, rates have eclipsed Rs 1000 in all states throughout the country.

In most places, the government does not subsidize LPG, and consumers, including impoverished women who received free connections through the much-discussed Ujjwala scheme, pay the same amount for refills as non-subsidized or market-priced LPG.

Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana

On the occasion of Ujjwala Diwas, oil marketing companies hosted over 5000 LPG panchayats, where in addition to exchanging expertise aimed at safe and sustained LPG usage, all-out efforts were made to maximize customer enrolment.

Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) is a step toward social inclusion by providing Free LPG connection to every BPL household. The scheme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 1 May 2016 at Ballia in Uttar Pradesh.

Furthermore, the oil marketing companies like IOCL, BPCL, and HPCL had earlier announced an ex gratia amount of Rs 5 lakh each as a one-time special measure, in the unfortunate case of demise of personnel like showroom staff, godown-keepers, mechanics, and delivery boys, attending duty in the LPG distributorship chain, due to the infection and impact of COVID-19.

The LPG cylinder delivery boys have continued with their duty and ensured timely delivery despite the threat of getting infected with the coronavirus. From mountainous terrain to backwaters, hamlets in deserts to habitations in forests, these 'corona warriors' have been steadfast in their duties and ensuring timely delivery.

Even in these trying times, these 'corona warriors' have ensured that the waiting period for cylinders at most places is less than two days.