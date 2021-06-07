Last Updated:

New Income Tax Portal For E-filing To Launch Today, Read All About The New Features Here

The Income Tax department is all set to launch a new Income Tax portal for online operations from today. Six new features have been added to the system.

Bhavyata Kagrana
After a week of non-operation, the new Income Tax portal for online services will resume from today with extra features added to the system. The Income Tax Department on Saturday (June 5) informed about several new features including new software allowing free-of-cost ITR preparation.

The department added that the new system has been introduced with an aim to provide 'convenience and a modern, seamless experience to taxpayers'. 

In its tweet, the official account of Income Tax added about the new call centre that has been added for taxpayer's assistance. 

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) official spokesperson Surabhi Ahluwalia issued a press release informing about the highlighted six features of the new portal. 

Income Tax Portal 2.0

The new portal for e-filings is expected to save time, and have more security. 

  • User-friendly technology with immediate procedure of income Tax Returns(ITRs) and quick refunds to taxpayers.

  • A single dashboard added for all interactions, uploads, and pending actions so that taxpayers don't have to travel through multiple pages.

  • Taxpayers can now update their profile information with certain details of income including salary, house property, business/profession which will be used in pre-filling their ITR. 

  • Taxpayers will be provided with free-of-cost offline and online ITR preparation software with software that will help users to ask questions that can help them in the process. 

  • Taxpayers can now have the assistance of tutorials, videos, call centre and chatbot or live agents. 

  • Multiple payment options including net banking, UPI, credit card and RTGS or NEFT from any account of the taxpayer in any bank. 

The earlier portal was kept under update for one week as the Income Tax Department, on June 1 had informed about it. Citizens who had not filed Income Tax Return (ITR) or have partly filled in the details were requested to complete the filing process. On May 29, the department had also tweeted mentioning that the new portal and its design that has been made more user-friendly. 

The Central Government, on May 20 had extended the deadline of various Income Tax compliances with an aim to provide citizens with some relief amid the COVID-19 crisis. 

