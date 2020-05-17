Nitin Gadkari Hails PM Modi's Leadership; Welcomes Reforms Announced By FM Sitharaman

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari hailed the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that under his leadership, India will win the economic war against COVID-19. This comes after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday addressed her fifth press conference to unveil the final tranche of funds as part of India’s Rs 20 lakh crore economic package.

Taking to Twitter, Gadkari stated that with relaxations in ease of doing business and social welfare schemes, a self-reliant and confident India moves ahead. He further welcomed the reforms announced by Finance Minister involving special insolvency to support the MSME sector.

I welcome @nsitharaman Ji for announcing special insolvency to support MSME sector. #AatmanirbharBharat — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) May 17, 2020

Under the leadership of our Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji, we will save lives and win the economic war against COVID-19, with relaxations in ease of doing business and social welfare schemes, a self-reliant and confident India moves ahead. #AatmanirbharBharat — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) May 17, 2020

In the fifth and the last tranche of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat package, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced 7 steps namely for MNREGA, health and education, for states, and for easing of business.

Initiatives and reforms announced by FM earlier

The Finance Minister on Saturday said that the central government will introduce competition, transparency and private sector participation in the coal sector and will do infrastructure development of Rs 50,000 crore.

Earlier on Friday, FM Sitharaman announced Rs 1 lakh crore Agri Infrastructure Fund for farm gate infrastructure for farmers and Rs 10,000 crore scheme for the formalisation of Micro Food Enterprises (MFEs) under the Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package. She also proposed amendments to the Essential Commodities Act to enable better price realisation for farmers and said no stock limit should apply to processors or value chain participants.

On Thursday, the Finance Minister announced the 'One Nation One Ration Card', free food grain supply to migrants and creation of affordable rental housing complexes (ARHC) in urban areas for migrant workers and poor under the COVID-19 stimulus package. The announcements came after the Prime Minister on Tuesday announced the economic package for the country to become 'self-reliant' and deal with COVID-19 crisis.

