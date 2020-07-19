The Income Tax department has disposed of as many as 7,000 cases under the first phase of the faceless assessment system, a highly placed source in the Finance Ministry said on Sunday. In the Union Budget 2019, the Finance Minister proposed the introduction of a scheme of faceless e-assessment. The scheme seeks to eliminate the human interface between the taxpayer and the income tax department.

A source revealed that the assessment has empowered taxpayers and has, as a foremost mechanism, altered the facets and perception of overall tax administration in India.

"The faceless assessment system of Income Tax Department has been a game-changer in the arena of direct taxation. It has empowered the taxpayers and has, as a foremost mechanism, altered the facets and perception of overall tax administration in India. Over 7,000 income tax cases disposed of through faceless assessment system", the source said.

The source added that taxpayers now need not see face-to-face any tax officer or visit an I-T office and need not run pillar-to-post on receiving income tax scrutiny assessment notice or rush to a tax professional or accountant; and yet, s/he can e-file assessment's reply on the income tax portal from the comforts of her/his home without the hassle of visiting any tax officer.

"Yes, time is changing for direct tax administration in India with automated and random allocation of income tax assessment cases without human interface at any stage", added the source.

The e-assessment is made with respect to such territorial area, or persons or class of persons, or income or class of income, or cases or class of cases, as may be specified by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).

(With ANI Inputs)