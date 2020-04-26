Fact Check: Will The Govt Bring An Act To Have 18% Income Deposited By All Tax Payers?

Claim: WhatsApp forward claims Government is going to bring in Act to have 18% income deposited by all taxpayers

What is the rumour about?

- The rumour stated that the government is planning to bring in CD-1963. The Compulsory Deposit Act 1963 applies to all taxpayers, property owners and all government employees.

- The rumour added that such measures are not unprecedented. In the aftermath of the 1962 and 1971 wars, much stronger measures had been instituted. The compulsory Deposit Scheme (ITP) Act 1974 forced taxpayers to deposit up.

Rating: False

Fact check

- No such move being discussed by the Government.

- PIB did a fact check on the WhatsApp forward and found it to be false.

- Taking to Twitter, PIB stated that no such move being discussed by the Government. This is a figment of imagination aimed at scaremongering.

- It further urged people to not forward fake news.

Claim: WhatsApp forward claims Government is going to bring in Act to have 18% income deposited by all tax payers #PIBFactCheck: No such move being discussed by the Government. This is a figment of imagination aimed at scaremongering. Please do not forward any such #FakeNews pic.twitter.com/z9H90uXG7n — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 26, 2020

