Petrol & Diesel Price Hiked Again Today: Check Fuel Price Of All Major Cities On June 14

The prices of the fuels widely used in vehicles have seen a steep hike in the last few days in India, with petrol breaching the ₹100-mark in some cities. On Sunday, Union petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan told ANI that these prices cannot be brought down because the government is saving money to spend on welfare schemes. The hike is also due to the rising international oil prices. Depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges, the fuel charges vary from state to state.

Latest tally of Petrol prices in major cities of India:

Agra - 93.47/L

Ahmedabad - 93.34/L

Allahabad - 93.66/L

Aurangabad - 103.82/L

Bangalore - 99.63/L

Bhopal - 104.59/L

Bhubaneswar - 97.11/L

Chandigarh - 92.73/L

Chennai - 97.69/L

Coimbatore - 98.34/L

Dehradun - 93.91/L

Delhi - 96.04/L

Erode - 98.39/L

Gurgaon - 94.14/L

Guwahati - 92.33/L

Hyderabad - 100.20/L

Indore - 104.88/L

Jaipur - 102.99/L

Jammu - 96.37/L

Jamshedpur - 92.25/L

Kanpur - 93.29/L

Kolhapur - 102.69/L

Kolkata - 96.34/L

Kozhikode - 96.85/L

Lucknow - 93.40/L

Ludhiana - 97.84/L

Madurai - 98.11/L

Mangalore - 98.53/L

Mumbai - 102.58/L

Mysore - 99.47/L

Nagpur - 102.37/L

Nashik - 103.00/L

Patna - 98.49/L

Pune - 102.23/L

Raipur - 94.88/L

Rajkot - 93.46/L

Ranchi - 92.51/L

Salem - 98.50/L

Shimla - 94.27/L

Srinagar - 99.22/L

Surat - 93.85/L

Thane - 102.28/L

Trichy - 97.63/L

Vadodara - 93.42

Varanasi - 93.63

Visakhapatnam - 101.35

Faridabad - 94.48/L

Ghaziabad - 93.51/L

Noida - 93.71/L

Thiruvananthapuram - 98.39/L

City-wise diesel prices: