RBI Revises Trading Hours In Money Markets Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Amid the nationwide coronavirus lockdown for containment efforts of the viral disease, the Reserve Bank of India on Friday notified changes in trading in the money markets to adjust to the prevailing situation. Trading hours in the corporate and government bonds market have been revised to 10 am-2 pm which will kick into effect from Tuesday, April 7 and will continue till April 17.

The central bank noted that the necessitated lockdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak has resulted in staff and IT resources to be severely affected, posing operation and logistic risks. "The thining out of activity is impacting market liquidity and increasing volatility in the financial prices," the RBI stated, adding that in order to minimize these risks and to ensure that market participants maintain adequate checks and supervisory control, the revision of trading hours has been considered.

READ | Banks Implement EMI Moratorium Announced By RBI, Allow Installments Deferment Till May 31

READ | RBI Extends Fixed Rate Reverse Repo, MSF Window For Flexibility In Liquidity Management

(PTI Photo)