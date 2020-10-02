Recent Trends Of Economic Recovery Are Testimony To Govt’s Intervention: Fin Min Sources

In the trying times of a pandemic, when COVID-19 has spared none by hitting hard on the lives and livelihoods of people and the economies around the globe, the Government of India has been taking all possible measures to mitigate the COVID impact. Recent trends of economic recovery bear the testimony of its timely intervention – said a top source in the Ministry of Finance.
The source was responding to the report published in a certain section of media where an impression has been sought to be created that the Government lacks consensus at the highest levels while pushing the fiscal stimulus and packages. The source said that swift steps taken by the Government and recent trends of economic recovery — increase in GST collection, PMI index, Exports etc. — themselves dispel the myth of tight fists and any lack of consensus.
"The Government has been aware of the ramifications of COVID-19 pandemic and that is the reason why the Ministry of Finance (MoF) has been proactively and continuously taking measures to provide support to those who need it the most in a holistic manner and those measures are yielding results”, said the top government source.
“While reading the report card of the Government’s comprehensive measures against the challenges of COVID-19, one must acknowledge the swiftness with which the Government formulated and implemented two major Stimulus Packages — Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP) on March 26 and Aatmnirbhar Bharat Package (ANBP) on May 12 — a special economic and comprehensive package of Rs 20 lakh crore – equivalent to 10 per cent of India’s GDP," said the source.
Another source in the know of the matter and who has been privy to most of the meeting of PMO on COVID impact mitigation exercise said that under the two packages, the Government has implemented several measures, which, inter-alia, include relief measures for households such as in-kind (food; cooking gas) and cash transfers to senior citizens, widows, disabled, women Jan Dhan Account holders, farmers; insurance coverage for workers in the healthcare sector; and wage increase for MGNREGA workers and support for building and construction workers, collateral-free loans to self-help groups, reduction in EPF contributions, employment provision for migrant workers (Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan). The implementation of the package is reviewed and monitored regularly at the highest level”, said the source.
All these money and assistance have gone directly through Direct Benefit Transfer into the bank accounts and in the hands of deserving people, without any middlemen and any delay.
There were also relief measures for MSMEs and entrepreneurs such as collateral-free lending programme with 100 per cent credit guarantee, subordinate debt for stressed MSMEs with partial guarantee, partial credit guarantee scheme for public sector banks on borrowings of non-bank financial companies, housing finance companies (HFCs), and micro finance institutions, Fund of Funds for equity infusion in MSMEs, additional support to farmers via concessional credit, as well as a credit facility for street vendors (PM SEVA Nidhi), amongst others”. Major among them are
Also, the Centre has continued to lend unflinching support to State Governments towards faster economic revival. Despite the pandemic and the consequent fall in gross tax revenue, Rs 2,17,976 crore has been transferred to State Governments as devolution of share of taxes by the Centre in the first five months of FY 2020-21 which is only Rs 37,629 crore lower than the previous year.
The Centre has already raised the borrowing limit of states from 3 per cent to 5 per cent of GDP to cope with pandemic induced requirement of higher expenditure. As per recently announced, the borrowing programme of the Government of India Rs 4,34,000 crore for the second half of FY 2020-21 is expected to be completed by January 2021 to help generate sufficient space to manage the borrowing programme of the State Governments smoothly.
The implementation of ABNP and unlocking of the economy have ensured economic recovery in India gaining momentum. Rising tractor sales and healthy monsoons suggest that Kharif crop is expected to be above normal, implying robust rural demand in near future as well, also augurs well for upcoming Rabi sowing.
Registration of two-wheelers/three-wheelers/passenger vehicles along with tractor sales are reaching/surpassing previous year levels in August. Recovery in rail freight revenue earnings going past previous levels in August and showing strong 13.5 per cent growth in the first 20 days of September, the first time since March while port cargo traffic continues its upward trajectory, aviation activity also catching up, a further uptick in the steel sector as it inches up to previous year levels.
Power consumption in September up to the 29th of the month has now crossed previous year levels having grown at an encouraging rate of 4.2 per cent, YoY. Value and number of E-way bills generated are crossing previous year levels.
GST collections for the first time this year has gone past the previous year level by 4.3 per cent in September. Electronic payment transactions through the banking channel (UPI) has hit an all-time in August moving ahead of the February level. At an eight-year high of 56.8 in September 2020, India’s manufacturing purchasing managers’ index in the expansionary territory for two months, which augurs well for economic expansion in the coming months.
The top source said that the phased relaxation of the lockdown, supported by the enabling policies of the Government, has resulted in a much higher level of economic and business activities in the months of July, August and September. This is evident in the growth of high-frequency indicators like PMI Manufacturing, index of eight core industries, GST collections E-way bills, Kharif sowing, power consumption, railway freight, cargo traffic and passenger vehicle sales.
“The above prompt action in policy and its implementation clearly dispels the myth that the Government lacks consensus or the will to serve its people in a holistic manner. The data proves exactly the contrary," said the source.
