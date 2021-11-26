Republic Economic Summit: Dr Krishna Ella Explains Rationale Behind Covaxin's High Pricing

Speaking at Republic's ‘India Economic Summit 2021’, Bharat Biotech MD Krishna Ella said that the prices of the Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine are high as the biotechnology company did not take any money from the government for developing the vaccine. He stated that the government is being provided with vaccines for Rs 200.

"We are trying to recover a little bit of cost from the private practitioners. It is not the expensive vaccine," he said, adding "We are developing a new generation flu vaccine. We are developing everything on our own."

#RepublicSummit | 'We are developing a new generation flu vaccine. We are developing everything on our own...': Dr Krishna Ella, Bharat Biotech MD explains the rationale behind Covaxin's pricing at the India Economic Summit. Watch here - https://t.co/xYp0ndV6Ts pic.twitter.com/g9MLpOUCYv — Republic (@republic) November 26, 2021

When asked if Covaxin will have a booster shot, Bharat Biotech Chief Dr. Ella said, "Booster may be required. My feeling is virus load has come down in the country. So we can watch, I think the government can watch. And enough supplies are also there now. Not a problem."

Bharat Biotech MD Dr Krishna Ella on Covaxin for kids

Talking about the vaccine for kids, he said that Bharat Biotech has completed the process of clinical trials for children of the 2-18 age group. "It is now in the government's hands. We are the only one with vaccines for children aged 2, even Pfizer produces vaccines for kids aged 5 years and above," he said.

Moreover, he said that India is ahead in the vaccine game. "If we change our regulatory process to a little bit faster, we will be ahead of any other country. India is far ahead of other countries when it comes to vaccines and very few people understand," said Bharat Biotech MD Dr Krishna Ella.

He also informed that Bharat Biotech has completed Phase two trials for the nasal vaccine. ''We have picked up science which even the Western world has not been able to pick up,'' Bharat Biotech MD said.

#RepublicSummit | Dr Krishna Ella, CMD of Bharat Biotech, downplays fear of new COVID variants but recommends vigilance in terms of masking and social-distancing. Says 'world looking for nasal vaccine for mucose vaccination'; Watch #LIVE - https://t.co/POzXbcH8iR pic.twitter.com/atZo6WSHDV — Republic (@republic) November 26, 2021

'Scientists are also recognised in India now'

Dr. Ella stated, "Not only Bollywood actors but scientists are also recognised in India now. I want the young scientists to be recognised. The next generation of scientists should feel that if they do good science, they will be recognised."

Image: Republic World