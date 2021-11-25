Republic ‘India Economic Summit 2021’: Date, Schedule, Panels & All You Need To Know

India is blazing ahead and has its eyes set on becoming a global superpower. And we at Republic believe that this goal is within our reach. The first edition of Republic's ‘India Economic Summit 2021’ will put the spotlight on the Indian economy, the journey ahead, the scope, the tremendous potential, and the roadmap for India.

​The ‘India Economic Summit 2021’ will provide answers to pressing questions in the post-COVID world by delving into the dynamics of the Indian economy and engaging in gainful dialogue on the macro and microeconomic picture with some of India's brightest minds. At a time when a new world order has been set in motion and new economic & global partnerships are being formed, the much-awaited Summit will be a breakthrough platform to ideate on the state of the Indian Economy with Union Ministers, Policymakers and Top Corporate leaders ideating on pressing economic questions. Here is all you need to know about the summit.

Republic's 'India Economic Summit 2021': Full Schedule

The ‘India Economic Summit 2021’, scheduled to be held on the 26th of November at the Taj Palace, New Delhi, will be a one-stop destination dedicated to India's growth trajectory, providing citizens and the global community with perspectives and conversations that will draw the way forward for the world's largest democracy, which is set to soar to insurmountable heights. India can become an economic powerhouse with the collective will and determined efforts of all Indians. The 'India Economic Summit' will witness the presence of the doyens of the business field, up-and-coming unicorns, policy mandarins, and movers & shakers all on a single platform.

FULL SCHEDULE:

9.00 AM - REPUBLIC’S ‘INDIA ECONOMIC SUMMIT 2021’ COMMENCES

9.20 AM - ‘BUILDING MOMENTUM FOR INDIA’S CENTURY’

The panel on ‘Building Momentum For India’s Century’ at Republic’s ‘India Economic Summit 2021’ will discuss what it takes to be a cut apart. Where does India have the edge? And what more is to be done to boost India’s economic prospects?

A Panel Discussion with:

Sanjeev Sanyal - Principal Economic Advisor, Ministry of Finance, GoI

- Principal Economic Advisor, Ministry of Finance, GoI Harshvardhan Neotia - Chairman, Ambuja Neotia Group

- Chairman, Ambuja Neotia Group Rajnish Kumar - Chairman, BharatPe & former Chairman, SBI

- Chairman, BharatPe & former Chairman, SBI Anurag Jain - Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce, GoI

10.10 AM - ‘GETTING IN THE GAME’

A Corporate One-on-One with Harsh Mariwala- Founder & Chairman, Marico

10.35 AM - ‘INVESTING IN INDIA INC.’

Republic brings together some of the best minds from corporate India on a single platform to put the focus on ‘Accelerating India Inc.’

A Panel Discussion with -

Dr Sangita Reddy - Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group

- Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group Imtaiyazur Rehman - CEO & Whole Time Director, UTI Asset Management

- CEO & Whole Time Director, UTI Asset Management CP Gurnani - MD & CEO, Tech Mahindra

- MD & CEO, Tech Mahindra Prashanth Prakash - Founding Partner, Accel

- Founding Partner, Accel Sanjay Kukreja - Partner & CIO, ChrysCapital

11.20 AM - ‘SUPER ECONOMY, SUPER FAST GROWTH’

With Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road, Transport & Highways, GoI

11.55 AM - ‘WOMEN SHAPING INDIA’S GROWTH’

With Smriti Irani, Union Minister for Women & Child Development, GoI

12:30 PM - ‘COLLABORATING TOWARDS A $5 TRILLION ECONOMY’

A Corporate One-on-One with Ajay Harinath Singh - Chairman and Managing Director, Darwin Platform Group of Companies.

12.55 PM - ‘THE FUTURE IS DIGITAL’

With the impending foray of 5G, Digital India is all set to receive the biggest stimulus. To become a global superpower, winning the digital game is key. It is with this vision that the biggest names from the business will come together on the dais of the ‘India Economic Summit 2021’ to deliberate on the topic, ‘The Future is Digital’.

A Panel Discussion with:

Ajit Mohan - Vice President & MD, Meta India

- Vice President & MD, Meta India Nikhil Kamath- Co-founder True Beacon and Zerodha.

14.55 PM - ‘AATMANIRBHAR BHARAT & 1 TRILLION DIGITAL ECONOMY’

With Rajeev Chandrashekhar - Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Electronics and Information Technology, GoI

15.25 PM - ‘FUTURE READY INDIA’

With Hardeep Singh Puri - Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas & Housing and Urban Affairs, GoI

15.55 PM - ‘THE UNICORN RACE’

The biggest names from the start-up space will join us at the ‘India Economic Summit 2021’ to put the focus on ‘The Unicorn Race’.

A Panel Discussion with -

Sanjiv Bhikchandani - Founder & Executive Vice-Chairman, Info Edge

- Founder & Executive Vice-Chairman, Info Edge Aditya Ghosh - Co-Founder, Akasa Air & Board Member – Oyo and FabIndia

- Co-Founder, Akasa Air & Board Member – Oyo and FabIndia Ganjendra Jangid - Co-Founder and CMO, CARS24.

- Co-Founder and CMO, CARS24. Ronnie Screwvala - Chairperson & Co-founder upGrad, Founder of UTV & Venture Capitalist

16.45 PM - ‘VACCINE FOR A BILLION’

With Krishna Ella - Chairman & Managing Director, Bharat Biotech International Limited

17.20 PM - ‘THE GREEN MOBILITY SHIFT’

At the ‘India Economic Summit 2021’, we bring together movers and shakers from the field to deliberate and discuss, ‘The Green Mobility Shift’.

A Panel Discussion with -

Tarun Garg - Director - Sales, Marketing & Service, Hyundai Motor India Ltd

- Director - Sales, Marketing & Service, Hyundai Motor India Ltd Ravneet Phokela - Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy

- Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy Malo le Masson - Head, Strategy and Global Product Planning, Hero MotoCorp

- Head, Strategy and Global Product Planning, Hero MotoCorp Randheer Singh - Director, Electric Mobility, NITI Aayog

18.00 PM - ‘THE GLOBAL TRADING DESTINATION’

With Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, GoI

19.45 PM - ‘ALL GEARED UP - INDIA’S ROLE IN THE GLOBAL ECONOMY’

With Nouriel Roubini - CEO, Roubini Macro Associates, LLC & Professor of Economics, New York University’s Stern School of Business.