Rupee Jumps 30 Paise To 75.24 Against US Dollar

The rupee on Thursday extended its gains and jumped 30 paise to close at 75.24 (provisional) against the US dollar amid a positive trend in domestic equities.

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 75.43 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 75.22 and a low of 75.44.

On Wednesday, the rupee had appreciated by 5 paise to close at 75.54 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against the basket of six currencies, rose 0.03 per cent to 96.10.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.20 per cent to USD 75.14 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors remained net sellers in the capital market on Wednesday, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 827.26 crore, as per stock exchange data.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 384.72 points or 0.68 per cent higher at 57,315.28, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 117.15 points or 0.69 per cent to 17,072.60.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)