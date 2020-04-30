Sensex Gains 997 Points; Nifty Closes At 9859 Amid Talks Of Lockdown Relaxations In India

In a massive relief for the automobile industry, market indices on Thursday, closed higher for the fourth consecutive day - Sensex gained 997.46 points, closing at 33717.62. Meanwhile, Nifty was up 306.55 points - closing at 9859.90. Market reports state that 1316 shares have advanced, 1084 shares declined, and 165 shares are unchanged. The Indian rupee too ended higher by 57 paise at 75.10 per dollar, as per market reports.

Sensex gains 997.46 points

Market reports state that all other sectoral indices except pharmaceuticals ended higher. Experts state that the rise in domestic and global markets are due to the talks of gradual lifting of lockdown all over the world. India itself will finish its nation-wide lockdown on May 3 and government sources have stated that the Centre will push for staggered lockdown, freeing up green zones and non-containment COVID-19 areas.

Global markets end higher on Wednesday

At 7:25 IST, Asian markets traded higher with SGX Nifty gaining 153 points. Moreover, the Nifty futures too were trading at 9682.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange, as per reports. Wall street too ended higher, as US stocks surged amid hopes for an effective COVID-19 treatment.

Coronavirus hits global economy

The fear of the virus has disrupted business supply chains, while the number of positive cases has hit 32,34,915 cases and 2,28,598 deaths. Moody’s have estimated that coronavirus has increased the risk of a global recession as advanced countries United States, Japan, Germany, Italy, France, Britain, and Korea battle the virus, but the UN has claimed that India and China may be spared. Analysts have said that as China is the largest supplier of raw materials and manufacturing hub for different industries - core industries like automobiles, metal and pharmaceuticals' trade were brought to a standstill due to China closing off its borders, but now is seeing action as China picks up manufacturing. Currently, the Indian economy is at a standstill, as the nation is at a lockdown till May 3.

