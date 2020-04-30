Maharashtra Govt Allows Movement Of Stranded Persons After MHA Order, Issues SOP

After the Centre allowing the movement of stranded individuals from states across India, the Maharashtra state government has followed the order, on Thursday and has released the standard operating procedure for handling the movement of such individuals across state borders. The state has already appointed district collectors who will oversee the transport arrangement, verification, and screening of those leaving or entering the state via road. The state tops the nation's COVID tally with 9915 cases and 432 fatalities.

Here are the key steps:

All District Collectors will be designated Nodal Authority for receiving and sending such a stranded person between the State/Uts & also within the State of Maharashtra and will submit the details of stranded people to the state nodal officer.

Inter-state movement is allowed after mutual agreement and no movement will be permitted into Maharashtra without appropriate permission.

After screening only those who don't show influenza-like symptoms or symptoms of COVID-19 shall be allowed to proceed. If they do show symptoms, treatment will proceed as per protocol.

Any group of a person coming into Maharashtra will have to strictly follow the 14 day Quarantine period which will be ensured by the colletors/ Municipal Commissioners.

Here is the SOP attached:

Centre allows movement of stranded migrants

Earlier on Wednesday, the Ministry of Home Affairs permitted the inter-state movement of stranded persons in the country. This move will help migrant workers, students, pilgrims, tourists who have been stranded in different parts of India to return to their home state. While buses will be used for the transportation of the persons, they will be allowed to proceed only after being medically screened and undergoing 14-day quarantine in institutional facilities or home-quarantine.

Maharashtra partially opens 'orange & green zones'

While CM Uddhav Thackeray announced that the state government will partially resumption of economic activities from April 20 in Green and Orange zones, the government had to rollback the partial relaxation in Pune and Mumbai as COVID cases soared. Moreover, the Maharashtra government has stated that there was no possibility of lifting the lockdown in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and the Pune Metropolitan Region after May 3, when the national lockdown is set to end. CM Thackeray has also maintained that trains won't be allowed to resume as it will lead to crowding.