'Surpassing China My Goal': Ravi Shankar Prasad On India's Mobile Manufacturing Revolution

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar while addressing FICCI's 93rd Annual General Meeting on Monday said that India has become the second-biggest mobile manufacturer in the world and has a clearly defined goal of surpassing China. Recalling the time when BJP came to power in 2014, Ravi Shankar Prasad said that time India had only 2 mobile factories and now currently, India has over 260 mobile manufacturing factories. He said, "India has become the second-biggest mobile manufacturer in the world. Now I am pushing to surpass China, that's my goal and I am clearly defining it.

Ravi Shankar Prasad: 'Will beat China in mobile manufacturing'

Speaking further at FICCI's Annual General Meeting, the Union Law Minister said, "The Digital India ecosystem, which we conceived, finalised and which we sort to put on the ground, creating a great enabling atmosphere to face the challenge of the COVID. Digital India simply put, is designed to empower ordinary Indians with the power of technology."

The Minister said that in the last 5-and-a-half years, the government of India has delivered nearly Rs 13,00,000 crore to the bank accounts of the poor through hundred of government schemes. Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "In 440 government schemes, we have delivered nearly Rs 13,00,000 crore in the last 5.5 years to the bank accounts of the poor, MGNREGA payment, gas connection subsidy and food subsidy etc. And we have saved Rs 1,70,000 crore, which is pocketed by the middlemen. .India a population of 1.3 billion-plus, 1.2 billion mobile phones, 1.26 billion Aadhaar cards. By leveraging all this with the Jan Dhan account, we created the system of delivery of welfarement."

Highlighting the benefits brought in by the Digital India campaign, the Union Law Minister said that the inclusive character of Digital India conceived by the government could ultimately reach the common people's lives through digital delivery without any middlemen. Asserting that the COVID-19 pandemic posed a serious challenge to the country, he said, "We came up with the idea of work from home. Despite the issues of regulatory requirements, financial requirements, today 85 per cent of India's IT industry is working from home, the Minister added.

(With ANI inputs)