Ravi Shankar Prasad Avers Centre To Sternly Deal With Groups Hijacking Farmers' Protests

Pointing at the presence of 'anti-national elements' in the farmers' protests, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has asserted that stern action will be taken against those attempting to hijack the ongoing agitation. The Law Minister was referring to the incident Thursday where protestors at the Tikri Border demanded the release of Delhi Riots accused Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam along with Varavara Rao, Sudha Bharadwaj and others.

"They (those protesting farm laws) are saying that they will not withdraw their movement unless and until these laws are withdrawn. We would like to say that Narendra Modi government respects farmers but would like to make it clear that stern action will be taken against 'tukde tukde gang' taking advantage of farmers movement," Prasad said while launching Bihar BJP's state-wide 'Kisan Chaupal Sammelan'. The nationwide massive campaign launched by the BJP involves numerous briefings to clear doubts over the recently enacted farm laws.

READ | Yogi Adityanath Speaks To Arnab; Slams 'Corporate Pawns' & Political Hypocrisy On Farmers

"I want to ask who are these people who are talking the language of breaking the country...Now demands are being raised to free those so-called intellectuals who are in jails for indulging in rioting in Delhi and Maharashtra. Police have filed chargesheets, they are not able to obtain bail from the court as trials are underway. Now these people have taken refuge under farmers movement for their interest but we will not allow them to succeed in their goal," he added.

READ | 'Farmers Won't Back Anti-nationals': Key Union Leader Slams Umar Khalid & Others' Posters

BJP leaders have continuously criticised the presence of 'anti-national elements' adding that the ongoing agitation has been 'hijacked' by the Left and the Maoists. Previously, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar also asked protesting farmers to be vigilant against the misuse of their platform by the "anti-social" as well as the "Leftist and Maoist" elements conspiring to spoil the atmosphere. He had said this on Friday after photographs of some protesters at the Tikri border seen holding posters demanding the release of activists arrested under various charges had gone viral.

READ | CM Kejriwal To Observe 1-day Fast To Support Farmers' Protest, Urges AAP Cadre To Follow

Farmers intensify stir

Farmers' leaders have also announced that they would observe a day-long hunger strike across the protest sites at Delhi border as a part of the intensified stir against the three contentious laws. On Sunday, thousands of farmers from Rajasthan set off on a march to the national capital to join the protesting farmers. Moreover, the peasants have also partially blocked the Delhi-Jaipur highway as a mark of protest.

Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister and MoS Som Prakash met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday amidst the ongoing agitation against the farm laws. The Union Agri Minister has led six rounds of discussions with the farmers' representatives along with Som Prakash whereas Home Minister Amit Shah had also met with a delegation of the farmers to discuss their demands.

READ | After Meeting Tomar, Haryana Dy CM 'hopeful' Of Resolution Between Centre & Farmers