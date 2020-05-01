Telangana Minister KTR Proposes Measures To Centre To Revive Economy Post Covid-crisis

Economy

Telangana Minister KTR on Friday in a series of tweets proposed some measures to Union Government which it may initiate to "reboot and energise" India's economy

Written By Jay Pandya | Mumbai | Updated On:
KTR

Telangana Minister K. T. Rama Rao on Friday in a series of tweets proposed some measures to Union Government which it may initiate to "reboot and energise" India's economy to attract investments to the country as it combats Coronavirus crisis. Tagging Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal he said that India has a great opportunity, "let’s grab it aggressively."

'Carry our bold and essential reforms'

First, he urged the Government to carry out bold and essential reforms at the earliest. He asked to imbibe all best practices in Ease of Doing Business to propel India into top 20 in the world rankings. He suggested that the country's dated labour laws and bankruptcy laws should be updated and more importantly there's a need to guarantee and honour consistency in state policies to investors.

In another tweet, the Telangana Minister said that it is very important to focus on creating world-class industrial infrastructure in a mission mode over the next one year - "large self-contained industrial parks; corridors; develop world-class ITIs & polytechnics (2-4 for every state) Capacity building in Infra & skills is vital," he said. 

READ | Election Commission decides to hold MLC elections in Maharashtra amid CM Uddhav's deadline

READ | Tarun Bajaj new DEA Secy; ex-PMO official to vet all economic revival proposals at FinMin

'Brace up for a post-COVID-19 world'

In his final tweet, he said that if India has to compete for manufacturing opportunities, it needs to "Scale-up". Economies of scale will help us with a competitive edge, he added. The TRS president said that Mega industrial parks such as Hyderabad Pharma City and Kakatiya Mega Textile Park in Telangana need to be promoted as projects of national importance.

KT Rama Rao on Thursday conducted a review meeting with senior officials of IT and Industries Departments in Hyderabad to discuss the emerging situation in the post-coronavirus world. "Every one of us should brace up for a post-COVID-19 world," said Minister KTR in his opening remark.

READ | CM Uddhav visits Maharashtra Governor; EC to discuss MLC elections with CEC stranded in US

READ | Hyderabad cops get relief from heat; CP hands out thermoses for hydration amid Covid duty

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories