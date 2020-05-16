Tamil Nadu All Set To Boost Business; Industries & Businesses Willing To Relocate: CM

As the spread of Coronavirus has affected the country's economy, Tamil Nadu is all set to boost its business sector to revive its economy. Many Industries and businesses are willing to relocate to or set up base, the state, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said on Friday. The state government will work persistently to get approvals for upcoming businesses in the state. Any undue laxity or delay on approvals, on the part of officials, shall be firmly dealt with, the CM added.

While interacting with investors and entrepreneurs who are willing to invest in Tamil Nadu, the Chief Minister asserted that Transparency will be its topmost priority. He also reiterated that his government will provide the most enabling environment for businesses to flourish.

I had a very fruitful interaction with investors and entrepreneurs looking at investing in Tamil Nadu. I reiterate that our government will provide the most enabling environment for businesses to thrive. Transparency will be our top most priority. pic.twitter.com/jd66PTHpi8 — Edappadi K Palaniswami (@CMOTamilNadu) May 15, 2020

The Chief Minister also affirmed that the state government would clear approvals at record speed and will tailor incentives to the specific requirements of different industries. He also promised that the Chief Ministers Office and himself would be easily accessible to entrepreneurs.

In this juncture, I would like to affirm that our government would clear approvals at record speed and shall also tailor incentives to the specific requirements of different industries. I also promise that the CMO and myself would be easily accessible to entrepreneurs. pic.twitter.com/uVYnwbI0Pj — Edappadi K Palaniswami (@CMOTamilNadu) May 15, 2020

He further acknowledged the demands made by the industry associations made to the government and assured that the government will examine and consider all their suggestions subjected to the financial constraints and powers of the government. He further instructed his officers to focus on the four action points with respect to industries:

To provide all help and facilitation to revive the existing industries, to attract new investment, to simplify the governmental procedure and promote ease of doing business and to improve liquidity for business by ensuring easy availability of credit.

Moreover, a special incentive package will be provided for Defence manufacturing, health, and pharmaceutical sector, textiles E-vehicles and ESDM, the Chief Minister added.

COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu

According to the latest data released by the Ministry of Health and family welfare, Tamil Nadu has the second-highest coronavirus cases in the country. The state has so far recorded 10,108 positive cases of coronavirus, with 2599 Discharged/Cured cases and 71 deaths.

The total number of Coronavirus cases in the country has climbed to 85,940, including 53,035 active cases. While 2,752 deaths have been reported overall, around 30,152 people have been cured/discharged/migrated.



